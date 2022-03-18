Basic School Curriculum Must Entail Creative Skills – CNC

Madam Patience Ameho, Acting Volta Regional Director, Centre for National Culture (CNC) has appealed to stakeholders in the educational sector to take steps to include creative skills in the Basic School curriculum.

She said, this would help equip children with employable skills which was essential in reducing unemployment and social vices in the country.

Madam Ameho was addressing a stakeholder workshop in Ho, aimed at sensitising the public on need to patronise made in Ghana goods as part of activities marking this year’s Ghana Month celebration.

She disclosed that the Regional Directorate currently opened a fashion unit for sewing and a centre for training individuals in batik tie and dye, lace batik, cracking batik, painting, beads making among others.

The Director urged the citizens to take advantage of the centre to equip themselves with employable skills to earn a decent living.

Madam Ameho advised the populace to patronise Ghanaian fabrics to support the growth of the local economy and to take inspiration from citizens of other countries including India and China to flaunt the local fabrics in public.

“To be able to sustain our culture and create employment through fashion, textile and style, we need to focus on the localised system by restoring native fibre-forming practices.

Mr Samuel Adjetey Sowah, Volta Regional Ambassador for Ghana Culture Month, underscored the importance of the celebration in projecting and preserving the country’s rich and diverse heritage.

This year’s celebration was on the theme: “Fashion, Textile and Styles; a vehicle for sustaining our Culture and the Creation of Employment.”