Mrs Bernice Fosuah, the Proprietress of the Rombless Academy Primary School has welcomed the re-opening of basic schools, and commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for health safety measures put in place to control the spread of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19).

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Kotokrom, in Sunyani Municipality, Mrs Fosuah noted the long stay of pupils and students in homes due to the pandemic had affected operations of many private schools.

“But we are now excited over the President’s announcement and measures put in place to contain the spread of the viral disease”, she added.

Mrs Fosuah also called on private schools to prepare the school and environment, and provide Veronica buckets at the premises to aid hand washing with soap under running water and also provide nose masks to protect students and pupils.

Mrs Linda Boateng, a nursing mother at Kotokrom expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for his decision to re-open schools, and expressed the hope that the various private schools would also comply with government directives on the COVID-19.