Basic, second-cycle schools in Hohoe receive desks from Assembly

A total of 350 desks have been handed over to 12 basic and second-cycle institutions in the Hohoe Municipality by the Assembly.

The cost of the desks presented to the eight basic schools and four second-cycle schools is GH¢120,000.

Mr Daniel Noble Awume, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said the Assembly was resolved to manifesting government’s transformation agenda.

He said it was his desire to see health and education as top priorities as far as the Municipality was concerned.

Mr Awume said the Assembly was aware that there was need for more furniture in schools, adding that they would do their best to fill the gap.

He said there were plans to also reward productivity of heads and teachers at schools as a form of motivation while there were also plans to ensure that teachers gave their best to students.

Mr Awume said the Assembly would also plan packages for all schools, especially the second cycle and special schools to improve education in the Municipality.

Madam Janet Valerie Datsa Agbotse, Hohoe Municipal Director of Education, who received the desks, expressed gratitude to the MCE and Assembly for the support.

She noted that they had recognised the immense support from the MCE towards issues related to education and welfare of students in the Municipality.

Madam Agbotse noted that the availability of teaching and learning materials remained one of the factors that ensured quality education.

She said the desks came at the right time while hopeful that they would receive enough next time to enable other schools’ benefit.

Some beneficiary schools include the Hohoe E. P Senior High School, Gbi Akplamafu M/A Basic School, Wli Todzi R.C Basic School, Afadjato and Alavanyo SHTSs, Fodome Amele E/P Primary and Hohoe Experimental Junior High School.