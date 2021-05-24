Yusif Basigi Head Coach of Hasaacas Ladies, has beaten competition from Joe Nana Adarkwa of Ampem Darkoa Ladies, Alex Kamara of Ashtown Ladies and Frank Oswald Sam of Police Ladies to win the NASCO Coach of the Month for April.

Coach Basigi led Hasaacas Ladies to win four matches with no defeat in the month of April.

The performance placed Hasaacas Ladies at the apex of the Southern Zone league table with 27 points.

Basigi would take home a brand new 43-inch NASCO Television set from our Electronic partner – NASCO Electronics.

