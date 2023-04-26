Basketball Africa League postpones playoffs and final game

he Basketball Africa League (BAL), has postponed its playoffs and final games to Saturday May 20,

In a statement to the GNA Sports in Accra, it said the changes were made to allow all four quarter-final games to be played over the weekend.

It said the top four teams from the Nile Conference group phase would join Abidjan Basketball Club (ABC Fighters; Côte d’Ivoire), AS Douanes (Senegal), Rwanda Energy Group (REG; Rwanda) and Stade Malien (Mali) in the BAL Playoffs.

The playoffs would take place at Hassan Mostafa Indoor Sports Complex in Cairo, Egypt from April 26, 2023, to May 6, 2023, it said.

However, the game would feature a single elimination tournament and finals at BK Arena in Kigali, Rwanda.