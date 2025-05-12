Basketmouth and Miz Vick Fuel Romance Rumors at AMVCA Red Carpet

Nigerian entertainment figures Basketmouth and Miz Vick became the unexpected center of attention at this year’s Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA), reigniting speculation about their rumored relationship.

The comedian and media personality made a striking joint appearance at the prestigious event, marking their most public appearance together since Basketmouth’s separation from his wife Elsie in September 2024.

The pair displayed undeniable chemistry on the red carpet, with their coordinated style and comfortable demeanor prompting renewed whispers about their relationship status. Basketmouth added fuel to the speculation with a suggestive Facebook post featuring a photo of the duo captioned, “Me and my award. #AMVCA”, a remark fans quickly interpreted as a playful confirmation of their connection.

This year’s AMVCA ceremony, now in its 11th edition, celebrates excellence in African film and television production. Established in 2013 by MultiChoice and Africa Magic, the awards have grown into one of the continent’s most anticipated entertainment events. While the night honored numerous creative achievements, the buzz surrounding Basketmouth and Miz Vick’s appearance dominated social media conversations.

The public display comes after months of subtle hints and social media interactions between the two personalities that had already set rumor mills spinning. Their decision to make such a high-profile appearance together suggests a new level of comfort with public scrutiny, though neither party has officially confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Industry observers note the appearance marks a significant moment in Basketmouth’s personal journey following his divorce, while also highlighting Miz Vick’s rising profile in Nigeria’s entertainment scene. As with many celebrity relationships, the public remains divided between those celebrating the potential new couple and others still processing the comedian’s recent marital transition.

The AMVCA has historically served as a platform where professional achievements and personal stories intersect, with this year’s edition proving no exception. Whether this red carpet moment signifies a new chapter for both individuals remains to be seen, but it has undoubtedly captured the imagination of fans across the continent.