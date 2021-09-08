Basketmouth, Falz and Kwabena Kwabena drop ‘Ghana Jollof’, music video

Barely a week after Basketmouth released ‘Ghana Jollof’, a song off the soundtrack album for the highly anticipated Showmax Original Ghana Jollof, the comedy don has released the music video for the track.

It was shot by Nigeria’s king of music videos, Clarence Peters, and has a distinct Afrocentric vibe.

‘Ghana Jollof’ features rapper/actor/president of the Sweet Boys Association, Falz TheBahdGuy, and leading Ghanaian highlife musician, Kwabena Kwabena.

The track is produced by Duktor Sett, who also produced Basketmouth’s debut album, Yabasi.

The single is the first off the soundtrack album for the upcoming comedy series Ghana Jollof, which is executive produced by Basketmouth. It stars AMVCA-winning actor/comedian Funnybone and AMAA nominee/YouTuber Akah Nnani as two Nigerians who move to Ghana in search of greener pastures.

Shot on location in both Lagos and Accra, the show also stars comedian/actor Buchi and Uzor Arukwe, who starred as crime boss Knight in Sugar Rush.

Bringing in the Ghanaian flavour are heartthrobs Mawuli Gavor (Chief Daddy) and James Gardiner, who currently stars in Ghana’s popular telenovela Dede. There’s also the uncontested ‘Queen of Ghana comedy’ and actress Jacinta Ocansey, popular reality star Portia Freelove, model and actress Brihanna Kinte, veteran actor Jackson Albert Davies (Beasts of No Nation), actress Korkor Oyeba Mensah, and multiple-award-winning comedian/actor Kalybos.

Basketmouth tells the story behind the ‘Ghana Jollof’ song: