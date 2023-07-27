Bastie Samir fights Cleotis Pendarvis in the USA on July 28

Bastie ‘Doobia’ Samir (20-0-1, 18 KOs) returns to the ring in far away Colorado, USA this Friday, 28 July against veteran American, Cleotis Pendarvis.

Cleotis Pendarvis, a south paw who has a record of 21 – 16 – 2 hopes to give the Ghana a good show.the 37 year old also known as Mookie has lost12 of his last bouts.

Cleotis Pendarvis (born June 22, 1986 in Los Angeles, California) is a professional boxer in the Welterweight division and was one of the Sparring partners of Antonio Margarito for his November 13, 2010 fight with Manny Pacquiao.

He said this bout is special in his career and he must win to keep his form and focus on becoming a world champion.

Bastie ‘The Beast’ Samir, a former skipper of the Black Bombers and gym member of Wisdom Boxing Club is undefeated, and remembered for stopping Bukom Banku at the Bukom Boxing Arena.

He hope to add the American to his victims.