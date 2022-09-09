Ghana’s iconic boxer, Bastie Samir, says he “is ripe for a world title”, an ambition that will be the defining moment of his career.

“I am ready to take up my rightful place in boxing, especially winning a world title,” the undefeated boxer told the GNA Sports, Accra, and invited corporate organisations to come on board.

Bastie, who won the PBC Intercontinental Light Heavyweight title belt three years ago, believes he has what it takes to rule the world, daring the tougher boxers out there to make a date with him.

The former captain of Ghana’s national boxing team, the Black Bombers, is counting on his rich career record and sheer strength as he dares the boxing world.

“The ball is in the court of sponsors and promoters to see this as a project. I am prepared to fight any suitable boxer anywhere in the world,” the promising pugilist noted.

Since winning the African championships welterweight division in 2007 as then a young boxer, Bastie has metamorphosed into one of Africa’s fearless and powerful boxers.

Even the great Floyd Mayweather admitted to his toughness and tenacity after training with him, having faced the Ghanaian in a 15-round sparring session some few years ago.

On the local scene, Bastie’s defeat of Braimah Kamoko, popularly known as ‘Bukom Banku’, some five years ago, to hand the latter his first professional defeat, further highlighted the maturity he has gained over the years.