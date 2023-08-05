Bastie Samir versus Cleotis Pendarvis postponed to August 19

Bastie ‘The Beast’ Samir, a former skipper of the Black Bombers and gym member of Wisdom Boxing Club, the undefeated, who is remembered for stopping Bukom Banku at the Bukom Boxing Arena will get back to the ring in the USA to take on Cleotis Pendarvis in Colorado.

The bout then fixed for July 28 had to be rescheduled to August 19, 2023.

Bastie ‘Doobia’ Samir (20-0-1, 18 KOs) has promised to add veteran American, Cleotis Pendarvis aka Mookie to his victims.

The 37 year Cleotis Pendarvis, a south paw who has lost12 of his last bouts in a record of 21 – 16 – 2 hopes to give the Ghanaian a good show. old also known as.

Cleotis Pendarvis (born June 22, 1986 in Los Angeles, California) is a professional boxer in the Welterweight division and was one of the Sparring partners of Antonio Margarito for his November 13, 2010 fight with Manny Pacquiao.

Bastie said he is very determined and focused on becoming a world champion.