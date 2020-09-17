Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia has expressed hope that his move to Deportivo Alaves will jumpstart a stalled international career.

Battaglia made his debut for Argentina against Colombia in September 2018 but his ascent on the international stage was halted by a serious knee injury just weeks later.

Now, the 29-year-old says he is fully fit again and ready to shine for the Albiceleste, should he be given the chance.

“I’ve kept in contact with [head coach Lionel] Scaloni, Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala,” he told TyC Sports. “Since my injury they never stopped writing to see how I was so I am very grateful for that.

“It [a return to international football] is a wish and a goal. I want to take it game-by-game and if the opportunity arrives I will be very happy. If it doesn’t, I’ll continue working hard so that I can be considered.”

The former Racing Club playmaker also revealed the reason for his move to La Liga.

“My idea was to play in a more competitive league. When I had the proposal from Deportivo Alaves I didn’t hesitate to come here because I know that it is a league with very good players and a high level of competition,” he added.