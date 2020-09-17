Fans react during the match corresponding to the first division championship of the Argentine soccer, between San Lorenzo and Huracan, in the Pedro Bidegain stadium in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on March 15, 2015.(Xinhua/Victor Carreira/TELAM) (da)
Argentinian midfielder Rodrigo Battaglia has expressed hope that his move to Deportivo Alaves will jumpstart a stalled international career.

Battaglia made his debut for Argentina against Colombia in September 2018 but his ascent on the international stage was halted by a serious knee injury just weeks later.

Now, the 29-year-old says he is fully fit again and ready to shine for the Albiceleste, should he be given the chance.

“I’ve kept in contact with [head coach Lionel] Scaloni, Walter Samuel and Roberto Ayala,” he told TyC Sports. “Since my injury they never stopped writing to see how I was so I am very grateful for that.

“It [a return to international football] is a wish and a goal. I want to take it game-by-game and if the opportunity arrives I will be very happy. If it doesn’t, I’ll continue working hard so that I can be considered.”

The former Racing Club playmaker also revealed the reason for his move to La Liga.

“My idea was to play in a more competitive league. When I had the proposal from Deportivo Alaves I didn’t hesitate to come here because I know that it is a league with very good players and a high level of competition,” he added.

