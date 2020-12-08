Mr Edward Abambire Bawa, the incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for the Bongo Constituency in the Upper East Region, has retained his seat after beating three other contestants.

Mr Bawa polled 26,268 votes representing 58.50 per cent of valid votes cast beating his close contestant, Mr Peter Ayamga Ayinbisa, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary candidate who had 17,276 votes, representing 38.48 percent.

Mr Richard Akaamah, the Ghana Union Movement Parliamentary candidate had 439 votes which represents 0.97 per cent, while Mr George A-Enbinge Afari of the Progressive People’s Party polled 1,548 votes representing 3.44 percent.

There were 44,896 valid votes counted out of the total number of 59,457 persons expected to cast their votes.

Mr Bawa would be making his second appearance in Parliament when he joins his colleagues in the eighth Parliament of the fourth Republic in January, 2021.