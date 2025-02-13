Bawa Sheds Light on His Reassignment to GOIL

Edward Bawa has explained the reasons behind his sudden reassignment from the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation to GOIL, where he will now serve as Group CEO.

Speaking on his Facebook page on Thursday, February 13, Bawa reiterated that the decision came as part of President John Dramani Mahama’s broader energy sector strategy.

Bawa, who took up his role as Acting CEO of GNPC on January 17, 2025, under constitutional provisions and the GNPC Act of 1983, stated, “I have been reassigned to GOIL as Group CEO, effective immediately, as part of the President’s broader energy sector strategy.” His comments suggest that the leadership shift is less about sidelining his work at GNPC and more about repositioning key figures to better tackle the evolving challenges facing Ghana’s energy landscape.

Observers note that this move could be a strategic recalibration by the administration to consolidate expertise across major energy institutions. While some critics have expressed concern over the rapid changes in leadership within the sector, Bawa’s explanation implies that the reshuffle is a measured response to current industry demands. In an era marked by economic pressures and calls for enhanced operational efficiency, his transition to GOIL appears to be a deliberate step towards streamlining operations and strengthening the country’s energy framework.