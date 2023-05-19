Bawku conflict: Government must hasten engagements with Otumfuo, other eminent chiefs – Mamprugu Youth

The Mamprugu Youth Association, Accra Chapter, has asked the Government to speed up engagements with the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu and other eminent chiefs to find a lasting solution to the Bawku chieftaincy crisis.

The Association, however, added that, in addressing the conflict, tradition should be allowed to take its due course devoid of political interference.

It made the call on Thursday during a press conference in Accra to find lasting peace to the Bawku conflict involving the Mamprusis and Kusasis.

Mr Ishaq Ibrahim, a legal practitioner, who spoke on behalf of the Association endorsed the idea of using mediation to settle the conflict adding that, the request made by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on May 6, 2023, to the Asantehene to help him solve the Bawku chieftaincy conflict through mediation just as he did in the Dagbon crisis, was laudable.

Mr Ibrahim asked the Kusaug People’s Congress to immediately call all Kusasi youth involved in the mayhem to order and urged Ghanaians to condemn the disrespect and attacks meted out to the Military and other security personnel deployed to protect lives and property at Bawku.

“As you are aware, peace and security are important elements of nation building. Instability in any part of our beloved country affects not only that geographical location but the entire nation. Bawku was founded by our ancestors and our utmost prayer is to see lasting peace in our beloved town and the entire traditional area.”