Bawku Curfew Revised by Interior Minister

The Minister for the Interior has, on the advice of the Upper East Regional Security Council and by Executive Instrument, revised the curfew hours for Bawku Municipality and its environs to 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, a measure that took effect on April 9, 2025.

A statement issued by the Minister outlined that all persons in the affected communities are strictly prohibited from carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon, and confirmed that offenders will be arrested and prosecuted.

This regulatory change comes amid heightened concerns over recent violent confrontations between youth and law enforcement officers in the area, incidents that have contributed to a tense security environment.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament Mahama Ayariga has condemned the recent unrest, which included not only fatalities and injuries but also the vandalization of his private residence. Speaking from abroad, the MP expressed deep concern over the loss of lives and the attempted burning of his house. He attributed the violence to mounting frustrations among the youth regarding the slow pace of resolving long-standing chieftaincy issues in Bawku, as well as to alleged misconduct by certain law enforcement officers. Ayariga reiterated his unwavering support for a peaceful, legal, and constitutional resolution to these issues and urged residents to exercise restraint while maintaining cordial relations with law enforcement agencies. He also dismissed what he described as “lies being told” by political opponents seeking to exploit the unrest for electoral gain, asserting that the smear campaign on social media would not distract him.

The revised curfew and the strict prohibition on carrying offensive weapons are seen as essential steps in restoring order and enhancing security in Bawku and its surrounding areas. While these measures are intended to address immediate public safety concerns, they also underscore the broader challenge of resolving deeply entrenched local disputes through dialogue and adherence to established legal processes, a principle that local and traditional leaders continue to champion.