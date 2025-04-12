Bawku Ethnic Conflict Claims 300 Lives Amid Decades of Unresolved Tensions

A decades-long ethnic conflict in Ghana’s Bawku municipality, rooted in historical rivalries between the Kusasi and Mamprusi communities, has resulted in over 300 deaths and widespread destruction of property.

Despite repeated peace initiatives, cycles of violence persist, fueled by disputes over land, resources, and political influence.

Former Upper East Regional Minister Tangoba Abayage, a long-term observer of the crisis, recently outlined the conflict’s grim trajectory in a social media post. She listed key attacks, including the bombing of former President John Kufuor’s vehicle in 2006 an incident she described as “minor” and overlooked and the arson targeting homes of prominent figures like former MP Hawa Yakubu and current MP Mahama Ayariga. Security forces and political delegations, including that of former Deputy Interior Minister Mark Woyongo, have also faced assaults.

“It’s been a long history that needs a pragmatic, non-aligned approach to solve,” Abayage wrote, referencing her collaboration with peace advocate Emmanuel Bombande on failed reconciliation committees. Her post underscores the collapse of mediation efforts, with violence reigniting each time stability appears within reach.

The conflict, concentrated in Ghana’s northeastern border region, has displaced thousands and strained national security resources. Analysts attribute its intractability to deep-seated mistrust, competing claims to chieftaincy rights, and the politicization of ethnic identities.

Bawku’s turmoil mirrors challenges seen in regions like Nigeria’s Middle Belt or Kenya’s Rift Valley, where ethnic divisions intersect with governance gaps. Sustainable resolution demands grassroots dialogue, equitable resource allocation, and depoliticized leadership strategies employed successfully in Rwanda’s post-genocide reconciliation. Yet, as Abayage’s account reveals, Ghana’s path remains fraught with logistical and ideological hurdles. The human and economic toll of delayed action amplifies the urgency for innovative, locally rooted solutions.