Bawku MP Dismisses Parliament Chaos as “Child’s Play,” Calls for Cooperation

Mahama Ayariga, the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, has brushed off the recent uproar in Parliament as insignificant compared to the turbulence he witnessed growing up in the conflict-prone town of Bawku.

Speaking on GTV’s Breakfast Show, Ayariga downplayed the severity of the disturbances, describing them as “child’s play” in light of his personal experiences.

Recalling the chaotic scene, Ayariga revealed that he remained remarkably composed during the fracas, even as tensions reached a boiling point. “Somebody sent me a message saying I was too calm amidst the chaos. I told them, ‘I’m from Bawku. What you call chaos here is nothing to me,’” he said. His calm demeanor, he explained, was shaped by years of navigating the volatile environment of Bawku, where conflicts often escalate far beyond what unfolded in Parliament.

The disturbances, which included shouting, table-banging, and even the breaking of a table, were triggered by a disagreement over the number of ministerial approvals to be addressed in a single session. While some MPs expected to handle three approvals, others anticipated a higher number, leading to heated debates and a breakdown in communication. Ayariga, who attempted to mediate, observed that the situation quickly devolved into an ego battle rather than a constructive discussion on parliamentary procedures.

“As I tried to mediate, it became an ego battle rather than a discussion on parliamentary procedures,” he noted. Recognizing the futility of continuing the session amid rising tensions, Ayariga decided to adjourn proceedings for the day, despite resistance from some members of his own side.

Reflecting on the incident, Ayariga emphasized the importance of cooperation and compromise in Parliament, even when one side holds a numerical advantage. “It’s not always about doing whatever you want just because you have the numbers. Sometimes, you need to accommodate the other side so you can work together,” he advised. His comments underscore the need for a collaborative approach to governance, particularly in a polarized political environment.

With the suspended MPs now reinstated after expressing remorse, Ayariga expressed hope that such incidents could be avoided in the future. However, he acknowledged that investigations are still underway to determine accountability for the damages caused during the chaos.

Ayariga’s remarks offer a unique perspective on the recent parliamentary disturbances, framing them as minor compared to the challenges he has faced in his hometown. At the same time, his call for greater cooperation serves as a timely reminder of the importance of unity and dialogue in maintaining the integrity of Ghana’s democratic institutions. As Parliament moves forward, his insights may well serve as a guiding principle for fostering a more collaborative and productive legislative environment.