The Zug-Raan, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, the Paramount Chief of the Bawku Traditional Area in the Upper East Region has called on qualified applicants from the area to enrol and study the Kusaal language at the University of Education, Winneba.

“I have been very instrumental in all efforts to get the Kusaal language become a subject of study at the University of Education, Winneba. The University has since been producing graduates to handle the language within the Traditional Area in the formal sector,” he said.

He said a committee was formed to see to the progress of the study, and efforts were made to provide adequate funding to assist procure reading materials and other logistics to boost the study of the language.

The Zug-Raan, who made the call in a speech read on his behalf at the 33rd annual Samanpiid festival of the chiefs and people of the area, urged the people to continue to support the study of the language.

This year’s Samanpiid festival was on the theme: “Mutual understanding, and co-existence; A key to enhancing peace for the development of Kusaug.”

Participants at the ceremony who were entertained with the rich cultural display of the Kusasi people included government and former government appointees, heads of departments, Chiefs across the Kusaug area and beyond, security personnel, the media and members of the public.

Naba Azoka II said Dr David Ayaaba, the Principal of the Gbewaa College of Education was the Chairman of the Kusaal language Development Committee and encouraged those who needed more information to contact him or any of the members of the Committee.

He said to improve the standard of education in the area, the Bawku Naba Educational Endowment Fund was established to support brilliant but needy students in their academic endeavours.

The Zug-Raan stressed, “The disbursement of the fund is non-discriminatory and it is managed by a well-thought-out constituted committee.

“We are therefore urging all sons and daughters of Kusaug to contribute to the fund to meet the needs of our brilliant but needy students. No contribution is small in this direction.”

He also acknowledged government’s policies and programmes such as the Youth Employment programme, the Free Senior High School policy, continuation of the School Feeding programme among others which he said were beneficial to the people of his traditional area.

“I urge all to take advantage of these laudable policies to improve upon our economic situation and send our children, especially the Girl-Child to school.”

The Paramount Chief said notwithstanding the policies and programmes of government in his traditional area more was needed to be done to develop the area, and appealed to government to fast-track the completion of the Bolgatanga-Bawku-Pulmakom road and the completion of the Tamde Irrigation Dam project among others.

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in a speech read on his behalf, said “I am particularly aware that Samanpiid among other things has become an instrument for mobilising resources to support education of brilliant and needy children, especially the girl child.

“What is even more heartwarming is that Article 39 of the 1992 Constitution makes it mandatory that our development initiatives must take cognisance of our cultural values and practices.”