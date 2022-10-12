Bawku NMTC would not be relocated – Moderator

The Presbyterian Church of Ghana (PCG) says it has no intention to relocate the Presbyterian Nurses and Midwifery Training College (NMTC) in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

“Temporarily, when the fighting was at its peak, we had to relocate students quickly for lectures in Bolgatanga, but lectures are still going on in Bawku,” the Right Reverend Professor Joseph Obiri Yeboah Mante, Moderator of the General Assembly, PCG, said on Tuesday.

“We don’t intend at this point to move it from Bawku, but then, if they don’t stop the fighting and push us, we wouldn’t want to waste resources.”

“I really want to beg them, I don’t know the ins and outs of the causes of the fight, but whatever it is, it is costing us too much.”

Prof J.O.Y. Mante said this in an interview with journalists on the side-lines of the commissioning of a Psychiatry Hospital in Bolgatanga.

He said the PCG, over the decades, had invested in various sectors of the economy, especially in the health sector, citing the Presbyterian Hospital in Bawku, which served residents of the area and beyond even in the midst of the conflict.

“I have been thinking as to whether we should continue to invest resources and money in the Bawku Hospital because if we do and people just go and shoot and destroy it, that will be waste of time and money,” he said.

“The whole of Bawku area, not just the tribes will stand to lose. So I want to really beg, for whatever reason it is, they should sit and talk, otherwise, development will slow down in the whole area.”

The Moderator said during the peak of the conflict, Out-Patients attendance in the Presbyterian Hospital reduced from above 400 a day to about 40 patients.

He reiterated calls for the people to cease fire and find amicable solution to the conflict.

“There are people who think that they are fighting for their rights. Sometimes, you will have to negotiate your rights for a peaceful co-existence,” he said.