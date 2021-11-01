Bawku SHS Old Students return ‘home’

The Bawku Senior High School Old Students Association (BOSA) has held its Third Homecoming and Congress with a call on alumni to assist fix the challenges in the performance of students in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was on the theme; “Addressing the educational challenges in the midst of COVID-19, the role of the alumni,” and attracted Old Students of the school from across the country and other stakeholders in the education sector.

Sheikh Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, the National Vice President of BOSA who made the call, acknowledged the significant roles played by individual BOSA members in their various endeavours.

He called on them not to relent on their support to their alma mater, saying “It is time we take up the task with our expertise to assist fix the challenges in the fallen performance of students in this era of the pandemic.”

He said BOSA could boast of many professionals from all walks of life including artisans, engineers, lawyers, doctors, military and police officers, the clergy, successful entrepreneurs, politicians, professors and geologists among others.

Sheikh Achuliwor commended members who had advanced in their various fields of endeavour, and was confident that BOSA would continue in its growth and development agenda of their alma mater.

“It is our prayer that they will use their various positions to advance the course of BOSA and Bawku Senior High School,” he added.

The National Vice President said the second Homecoming which was held in October 2018, saw BOSA commission and cut the sod for flagship projects such as office complex, guest house and rehabilitation of staff bungalows.

He said BOSA in 2018 focused predominantly on enhancing its membership and payment of dues, and said the Upper East and Greater Accra Regional branches of the Association had re-elected new executives.

The results of the election he said paid off, and mentioned a water project, purchasing of four giant poly-tanks and reshaping of school roads as flagship projects undertaken by members.

Speaking on discipline in the school, Reverend Sylvester Agalga, the Headmaster, said the level of discipline had improved as compared to days when students were found roaming recklessly along the Bolgatanga-Bawku highway leading to the Bawku Township, without authorised permission.

“Staff discipline on the other hand was on the whole above average. However, it must be mentioned that there were a few cases of teacher absenteeism and lateness to classes, but these were expeditiously handled by school management.”

He said even though the school was bedeviled with a number of problems, including; the lack of a spacious Assembly Hall, staff accommodation, and dilapidated classroom structures among others, it was still much alive to its responsibilities to all stakeholders.

Mr Stephen Yakubu, the Upper East Regional Minister in a speech delivered on his behalf, commended BOSA executives for their resilience and how far they had brought the Association, and encouraged them to continue with their good works and initiatives.