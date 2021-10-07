Bawku youth sensitized on early warning signals of violence

The Youth in Bawku have been sensitized to early warning signals of extremists violence to help them contribute to maintaining peace in the area.

The one day programme was organized by National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) under the European (EU) sponsored programme Preventing Electoral Violence and providing Security to the Northern Border Regions of Ghana project (NORPREVSEC).

The meeting also addressed tensions being created by activities of violent extremist groups and how to prevent the likelihood of democratic relapse.

It equipped participants with relevant information and requisite skills to identify and fight against transnational organized crime while promoting respect for human rights and the rule of law.

Mr Daniel Baya Laar, the Bawku Municipal Director of NCCE, in his opening remarks, said the engagement aimed at equipping the youth with the relevant information on violent extremism and radicalism and prevent them from being recruited by such groups to perpetuate violence.

According to him, the youths were the target in the engagement discourse because they were vulnerable to such violent extremists groups.

“They are the ones who are recruited to perpetuate violence and they are equally the ones who suffer most since they are the front liners whenever there is violence,” he said.

He explained that the essence was to help tap into the energies of the youth and use them positively to promote peaceful coexistence and do away with all forms of radicalization in Ghana.

Mr Pontius Pilate Apaabey, the Upper East Regional Director NCCE, urged participants to exercise tolerance towards one another since it was pivotal to peace-building efforts.

He urged participants to develop a sense of joint ownership of the ongoing process and become stakeholders in identifying new approaches to addressing common problems instead of resorting to violent means to solve them.

“Life is more satisfying when everyone around you is happy because everyone has everyone at heart,” he noted and urged the youth to avoid stigmatization of other tribes, clans or religions.

Superintendent Simon Akabati, the Bawku Municipal Police Commander, told the youth that violent extremists’ groups took advantage of areas with loopholes such as tribal conflict, unemployment, political uprising, religious and doctrinal clashes, among others.

He said such extremists carried out recruitment through the internet since most of the youth were prone to social media and encouraged them to form watchdog committees in their respected communities to protect every member.

“I entreat every one of you to report suspicious characters to the appropriate authorities in time should you come across them,” he stated.

Mr Shaibu Abubakar, the Bawku Municipal Director for Belim Wusa Development Agency (BEWDA), said the setbacks caused by past conflicts in the Bawku area had delayed development and called on all stakeholders to unite in the fight to maintain peace in the municipality.