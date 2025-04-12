Bawku Youth to Join Regular Recruitment Process

Inspector-General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno clarified during a recent visit to the conflict-prone Bawku municipality that his remarks were misinterpreted.

He explained that his assurance to the local youth was not a promise for immediate recruitment.

Instead, he stressed that those who chose to lay down their arms would be eligible to join the Ghana Police Service through the standard recruitment process. In addressing media concerns, Yohuno noted that recruitment remains a centralized operation.

He acknowledged that this approach has sometimes limited the balanced representation of various regions. Nonetheless, there is a growing commitment to inclusivity within the service.

Yohuno further emphasized the significant contributions of police officers from Bawku in enhancing public safety. His clarification followed a video of his interaction with locals, which spurred debates over fairness and possible regional favoritism. The police chief underscored that no special bypass exists for the youth of Bawku and reiterated that they will participate in the normal competitive process. His measured explanation comes amid broader discussions on how centralized recruitment practices can affect regional diversity.

This clarification holds particular importance for community perceptions of the police and the ongoing dialogue on fair recruitment practices. By reinforcing the established process and acknowledging past challenges with regional balance, the IGP’s comments serve both as a corrective measure and a reflection of efforts to restore trust in law enforcement recruitment.