Bawku’s tribal conflict reaches Accra

The ever escalating tribal conflict in Bawku in the Upper East Region has taken a new twist as individuals and families are getting attacked in other places in the country with the latest being a 38 year old woman in Accra, Samira Abdul Rahman who is still in shock over an armed attack on her house over the weekend by suspected thugs from one faction of the conflict.

The thugs apparently were acting on suspicion that Samira’s dad was sponsoring another faction in the ongoing conflict in that part of the country with arms.

The victim fortunately escaped the fury of the heavily armed gang because she and her family had travelled outside the country for a vacation.

According to close sources, Samira’s dad, one Abdul Rahman Iddriss, lives in Bawku but stays with his daughter whenever he travels to Accra to do business.

The opposing faction apparently got a hint that Abdul Rahman Iddris (Samira’s father) was getting finance from his son and daughter, resulting in the son getting killed recently in Bawku by unknown gunmen.

They, therefore, plotted the attack on Samira by sending mercenaries all the way from Bawku to ‘silence’ Samira in Accra with very dangerous weapons.

Things did not go as planned for the gang, however, as they stormed Samira’s matrimonial home where she lives with her husband and children only to meet her and the entire family’s absence due to a short vacation outside Ghana.

The gang, however, made their presence felt and made it clear what their mission was to neighbours who were awoken by the loud chants in the middle of the night. During the raid, they also destroyed a lot of property in the house.

Apparently, this is not the first time Samira has been targeted. According to sources, she once escaped a near death incident in her previous place of abode in Tema, also in the Greater Accra Region, which warranted her move to her new location in Achimota, a suburb of Accra.

That’s not all. Samira and the extended family in Bawku are still living in fear because the father, Abdul Rahman Iddriss, has gone missing, he has not been heard from, and all efforts to locate him have so far proved futile. The suspicion is that the thugs may have gotten to him, possibly killed and dumped his body somewhere.

By Mohammed Farouk, Achimota