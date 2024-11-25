Bawumia Advocates for Visionary Leadership as He Campaigns in Northern Ghana

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has emphasized the need for Ghana to elect a leader who is in tune with the times, capable of envisioning a prosperous future, and has the conviction to implement bold solutions.

Speaking during a campaign visit to the Saboba, Mion, and Tamale Central constituencies on Saturday, Dr. Bawumia expressed his confidence that he possesses the necessary qualities to lead Ghana into the future.

In his address to traditional leaders, religious figures, youth groups, and ordinary citizens, Dr. Bawumia underscored the importance of visionary leadership in Ghana’s current phase of development. “At this stage of Ghana’s development, she requires a leader who can dream big, one who is confident and determined to see those dreams realized,” he stated.

The vice president reiterated his belief that he is the right leader for the job, prepared to propel Ghana into the fast-paced 21st century. “I submit that I am such a leader, ready to move Ghana forward,” he declared.

Dr. Bawumia also called on Ghanaians to come out in large numbers to vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the upcoming December 7, 2024 elections, urging the electorate to make a decisive choice for a future built on new ideas and bold solutions to the country’s challenges. “I urge everyone to make a decisive choice on December 7 by electing a servant leader brimming with new ideas and bold solutions for Ghana’s challenges,” he said.