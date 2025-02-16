Bawumia: Africa’s Century-Long Progress Gap Rooted in Neglect of Research, Innovation

Ghana’s former Vice President and 2024 presidential hopeful, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has declared that Africa lost a century of potential advancement due to systemic underinvestment in research, development, and innovation ecosystems.

Speaking at a policy forum in Accra, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer argued that the continent’s stagnation stems not from a lack of talent but from a failure by leaders to prioritize and cultivate environments where creativity and technology can thrive.

“Africa’s problem has never been about the absence of brilliant minds or ideas,” Bawumia asserted. “Our challenge lies in the lack of deliberateness—in leadership, policy, and investment—to build the infrastructure that allows innovators to succeed.” He criticized decades of missed opportunities, noting that while other regions harnessed research and development (R&D) to drive industrialization, African nations lagged due to fragmented strategies and a reluctance to embrace technological disruption.

The economist-turned-politician urged policymakers to adopt a “mindset of possibilities,” emphasizing that breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, renewable energy, and biotechnology offer Africa a unique chance to leapfrog traditional development stages. “We cannot afford to be intimidated by technology. Instead, we must see it as a tool to accelerate progress,” he said, citing mobile money’s transformative impact on financial inclusion as proof of the continent’s untapped potential.

Bawumia’s remarks have ignited mixed reactions. Supporters applaud his focus on innovation as a campaign cornerstone, aligning with his reputation as a tech-savvy reformer during his tenure as vice president. Critics, however, question the feasibility of his vision without addressing deeper structural issues like corruption, unstable governance, and inadequate education funding. Political analyst Efua Sawyer noted, “Bawumia’s diagnosis is compelling, but translating rhetoric into action requires confronting systemic barriers that have stifled progress long before now.”

Globally, Africa accounts for less than 1% of total R&D expenditure, according to UNESCO data, a stark contrast to regions like Asia and Europe. Bawumia stressed that reversing this trend demands collaborative frameworks between governments, academia, and private sectors to fund startups, protect intellectual property, and retain homegrown talent often lured abroad.

As Ghana’s election season heats up, Bawumia’s tech-forward agenda positions him as a modernizer in a race increasingly shaped by youth demands for innovation-driven job creation. Yet, whether his message resonates beyond urban centers—where basic infrastructure gaps persist—remains a critical test. For now, his stark assessment underscores a pressing debate: Can Africa reclaim its lost century, or will the next one slip away too?