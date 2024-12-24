Bawumia Aide Claims Coercion Behind Tema Central Election Declaration

Kofi Tonto, an aide to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has alleged that the Returning Officer for the Tema Central constituency was coerced into making an unlawful declaration in favor of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary candidate, Ebi Bright.

This claim follows the controversy surrounding Bright’s declaration as the winner of the seat after chaos erupted in the constituency over the disputed results of the 2024 parliamentary election.

In a discussion on TV3’s Newday, Tonto asserted that the Returning Officer had revealed she made the controversial declaration under duress, citing threats and intimidation from certain members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC). “Across all constituencies where we contested at the parliamentary level, we conceded defeat where necessary. However, in some constituencies, it became clear that there was some level of coercion,” Tonto remarked.

Focusing on the situation in Tema Central, Tonto further claimed, “In the case of Tema Central, the Returning Officer was coerced into making an illegal pronouncement. She even put it in writing, saying she felt threatened by the actions of some NDC members, including Dafeamekpor, Hanna Bissiw, and Malik Basintale.” According to Tonto, the Returning Officer reported that these NDC figures allegedly pressured her to make the illegal declaration or face consequences, a report she sent to the party headquarters.