Bawumia Appeals to Ghanaians to Vote for Him in December 7 Elections

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has appealed to Ghanaians to cast their votes in his favour during the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

In a Facebook post, Bawumia emphasized his belief that he is the best candidate to help Ghana realize its aspirations for greatness. He highlighted his extensive nationwide campaign, during which he visited every constituency in the country to listen to the concerns and aspirations of the people, while sharing his vision for Ghana’s future.

“Over the past 17 months, I have visited every single constituency in Ghana, listening to the concerns and aspirations of our people, and sharing my vision for Ghana’s bold, new future,” Bawumia stated. He also pointed out his engagement with traditional authorities, religious leaders, and various identifiable groups such as youth, traders, and ordinary citizens, meeting them in homes, markets, lorry stations, places of worship, and on the streets.

The Vice President reiterated his commitment to Ghana’s growth, stressing that his proven track record of solutions-based thinking and achievements makes him the right candidate to move the country forward. He urged voters to choose a leader who has demonstrated the ability to deliver tangible results.

“I am appealing to every eligible voter to come out and make a difference on December 7, voting for a leader with a proven track record of clear, solutions-based thinking and achievement. Vote #1, and together, we will build a holistically developed Ghana for the present and the unborn generations,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia concluded his campaign tour with stops in Juaben and Asante Akyem North, followed by a visit to Philadelphia Church in Kenyasi, where he joined the congregation in expressing gratitude for God’s mercies. His message to Ghanaians is clear: this is a moment to make a decisive choice for the nation’s future.