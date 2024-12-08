Bawumia Assures Mahama of Constructive Opposition Following Defeat in 2024 Elections

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has assured former President John Dramani Mahama that the NPP will not be a destructive opposition following Mahama’s victory in the 2024 presidential elections.

In an address to the nation on Sunday, December 8, Bawumia expressed his commitment to ensuring a peaceful transition, despite the party’s defeat. “We will not be a destructive opposition, even though we will subject the next government to strict scrutiny. We will regroup and come back stronger,” he stated.

Bawumia also congratulated the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for its success in the parliamentary elections, acknowledging that, although the final seat collations are still pending, the provisional data suggests a decisive win for Mahama. “The data indicate that former President Mahama has won the presidential election decisively,” he said. “The NDC has also won the parliamentary elections.”

Bawumia confirmed that he had personally called Mahama to offer his congratulations and assured him of the NPP’s full support in ensuring a smooth transition of power. “I just called His Excellency John Mahama to congratulate him,” he said. “I assured him of our full support in the transition process so that government business continues seamlessly.”