Bawumia attends late Sunyanimanhene’s one week funeral 

Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President, on Friday, led a delegation to attend the one-week funeral rite observation of Nana Bosoma Asor Nkrawiri II, the late Paramount Chief of Sunyani Traditional Area.

The day marked the climax of a three-day mourning period which commenced on Wednesday in remembrance of the Sunyani Paramount Chief (‘Sunyanimanhene’) whose demise occurred in July 2022, after reigning for a little over 42 years.

The Vice President was accompanied by Dr Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central and the Minister for Health, Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah, the MP for Sunyani West and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister, Mr John Ansu Kumi, the Sunyani Municipal Chief Executive and other executive members of the New Patriotic Party in the Bono Region.

Earlier, Nana Akosua Duaa Asor Sika Brayie II, the Paramount Queen Mother of the Sunyani Traditional Area in her own capacity and on behalf of Nana Kwaku Sarbeng II, the ‘Akwamuhene’ of Sunyani and acting President of the Sunyani Traditional Council, warmly welcomed the Vice President and his entourage to the Boahen Korkor palace, the venue for the funeral.

Nana Brayie II, took the opportunity to appeal to Alhaji Dr Bawumia to facilitate for Cabinet to consider naming the Sunyani Regional Hospital after the late paramount chief, when it was officially upgraded to a teaching hospital.

She also appealed to the government for the speedy completion of the Sunyani ring road project, which has unfortunately experienced undue delays since work on it was recommended in September 2020.

The news of Nana Nkrawiri II’s demise was conveyed to the public in July 2023 at the Sunyani old palace by Nana Kwasi Apraku, the ‘Apomasu’ god fetish priest of Atronie in the Sunyani Municipality.

Born on Friday, May 31, 1946, the late Nana Nkrawiri II died aged 76 but he was enstooled as the chief of Sunyani on Monday, March 17, 1980, as the successor of his late maternal uncle, Nana Kwaku Yeboah.

The Vice President and his entourage donated a quantity of assorted drinks, packs of bottled water and a cash amount of GHS 10,000.00 to assist in the organisation of the funeral.