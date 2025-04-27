Bawumia Blames Election Defeat on Cathedral Controversy and Fuel Price Surge

Former Vice President and 2024 New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has attributed his party’s electoral loss to two critical factors: public backlash over the stalled National Cathedral project and a sharp increase in fuel prices just before the polls.

Speaking in Takoradi during the launch of his nationwide Thank You Tour, Bawumia acknowledged that voter frustration over these issues significantly hurt the NPP’s chances. “The National Cathedral, which we were not able to complete after $58 million was sunk into it, caused a lot of rage in the public,” he admitted. “When I heard it, I thought it was a joke. The drivers were angry at us. So, people went to vote against us with anger.”

The National Cathedral, a flagship initiative of the Akufo-Addo administration, became a lightning rod for criticism amid concerns over cost overruns, delays, and questions about its funding priorities. The controversy was compounded by a sudden fuel price hike in the election’s final stretch, further alienating voters already grappling with economic hardships.

Despite the defeat, Bawumia struck a conciliatory tone, noting that the loss was not driven by ethnic or religious divisions a recurring challenge in Ghanaian politics. “I am happy that there is no religious factor and tribal factor that caused our defeat,” he said.

Looking ahead, the former vice president sought to rally supporters by promising job creation as a central focus for future NPP administrations. “I assure you that in the next NPP administration, you will be prioritised for jobs,” he told the gathering.

The Thank You Tour is part of the party’s efforts to reconnect with its grassroots base, assess the factors behind its electoral setback, and strategize for a political comeback. Analysts suggest that the NPP’s ability to address economic grievances and rebuild public trust will be crucial in determining its fortunes in future elections.

The admission underscores the delicate balance between policy ambitions and public sentiment in Ghana’s political landscape. With economic pressures remaining a top concern for voters, the NPP’s path to redemption may hinge on delivering tangible improvements ahead of the next electoral cycle.