Bawumia Blames Low Voter Turnout for NPP’s Disappointing Defeat in 2024 Elections

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer for the 2024 elections, has expressed his disappointment over the party’s unexpected defeat, despite strong indications of a potential victory leading up to the election.

Dr. Bawumia explained that extensive campaign efforts and engagement in all 276 constituencies suggested that the NPP was set to win. However, on election day, a low voter turnout among their supporters significantly hindered the party’s chances.

Describing the situation as a “big disappointment,” Dr. Bawumia pointed out that the lack of voter participation among NPP supporters was the key factor behind the party’s struggles on election day. “It was clear that we were going to do well, but on the day of the election, something was amiss. Turnout was so low, and everybody was wondering what was happening, where are our people?” he said. He further highlighted that the voter apathy was felt nationwide, from Azim to Zebilla, with the party realizing that over 2.1 million supporters chose not to vote, expressing their displeasure.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized that identifying the cause of this voter disillusionment was crucial and that the party would take steps to understand why their supporters abstained from voting. He vowed that the NPP would work towards finding solutions to address this issue for future elections.