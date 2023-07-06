Bawumia calls for clean Campaign

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is seeking to become the flag bearer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), has called for a clean and decent campaign among the aspirants.

Commissioning his campaign office in Kumasi, he said all the aspirants qualified to lead the party and that they were contesting for a common goal which was to secure victory for the NPP in the 2024 election.

It is for that reason that there should be no room for character assassination as they solicit the mandate of the delegates ahead of the super delegates election, Dr. Bawumia pointed out.

He said he was the best person to lead the NPP to break the eight-year cycle rule and appealed to delegates across the country to give him the nod.

The ultra-modern office complex was donated to the Vice President by Nana Nkansah Boadu Ayeboafo, the chief of Agric Nzema to be used as his campaign office in the Ashanti Region.

Located at Asokwa, the spacious office would be used by the campaign team of Dr. Bawumia to coordinate all his campaign activities in the 47 constituencies in the Region.

The commissioning attracted scores of party stalwarts in the Region including Members of Parliament, Regional and Constituency Executives, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives.

The event also marked the beginning of Dr. Bawumia’s campaign tour of the Region, where he would be meeting delegates across all the 47 constituencies to sell his message.

Nana Boadu Nkansah Ayeboafo entreated delegates in the Region to endorse the Vice President to increase the chance of the NPP in the 2024 election.

He said he donated the office because he believed in Dr. Bawumia and urged the delegates to give him their mandate to ensure a landslide victory for the party in 2024.