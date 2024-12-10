Bawumia Calls for NPP Unity After 2024 Election Defeat, Cites God’s Unfathomable Ways

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate in the 2024 general elections, has urged the party’s members to remain united despite their defeat.

Reflecting on the results, Bawumia emphasized that God’s plans are often beyond human understanding, and that the party must focus on unity as they look toward future victories.

Addressing NPP members from the Korle Klottey constituency during a courtesy call on Tuesday, December 10, Bawumia urged calm amid the pain many party members were feeling after the election outcome. He noted that while the NPP had handed power to the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the situation was part of God’s broader plan, which should not be questioned.

“I see many people in pain. I have an abiding belief in God; His ways are not our ways. He arranges things in ways you won’t understand, but sometimes it is for your own good,” Bawumia said, urging his party not to dwell on blame but instead to focus on rebuilding.

The Vice President cautioned against internal divisions and called for collective action. “Don’t start blaming people in pain. Blame games will destroy us. Let us come together because this is self-inflicted. We need to unite and work towards 2028. Once we are united, by the grace of God, we will win 2028,” he stated.

Bawumia further emphasized that the party’s goal should be strengthening itself for the future, rather than pursuing individual ambitions. “At this point, we are looking at building the party again. It is not about individual ambition; let us build the party,” he added.

Despite the defeat, Bawumia remained optimistic about the party’s future. “We have lost the battle, but not the war,” he said. “We handed it over to the NDC, but they didn’t win it. The figures they got in 2020 didn’t change in 2024, ours just dropped by 40%. The analysis is simple. We need to be united. United we stand, divided we fall.”

With his focus firmly on the future, Bawumia reiterated his belief that a unified NPP will emerge stronger in the upcoming 2028 elections.