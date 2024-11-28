Bawumia Calls for Peace and Unity Ahead of December Elections at 4th Peace Pact Ceremony

Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged all stakeholders in Ghana’s upcoming 2024 elections to prioritize peace, unity, and responsibility as the nation prepares for its ninth presidential election under the Fourth Republic.

Speaking at the 4th Peace Pact ceremony in Accra, where all 12 presidential candidates committed to upholding peaceful elections, Dr. Bawumia reflected on Ghana’s democratic journey since 1992. He highlighted that while each election brings its own challenges, the country has remained steadfast in its commitment to democracy and its resilience in the face of adversity.

“Every general election in Ghana since 1992 has had its own dynamics, and the stakes are always high, but we have never turned our backs on democracy because that is the path we have chosen for ourselves, and it is the right way to go,” Dr. Bawumia remarked.

The Vice President emphasized that democracy is not merely about holding elections but about upholding the constitution and the rule of law. He expressed confidence that Ghana would continue to serve as a beacon of democratic stability in Africa.

“As we head to the December 2024 polls, I am certain of two outcomes: Ghana will win, and peace will win,” Dr. Bawumia declared. “We have been here before and can prove again that Ghana is a shining example of a resilient democracy.”

Dr. Bawumia further called on all participants in the election process to demonstrate their commitment to peaceful democratic practices. He reiterated his hope that the election would strengthen the nation, particularly by creating enduring opportunities for Ghana’s youth.

“My plea to everybody involved in the electioneering process is to demonstrate that we are not reluctant democrats,” he added. “My hope, and that of the NPP, is that we will come out of this election stronger as a nation. We owe our people, particularly the teeming youth, that duty of care.”

The Vice President also assured his commitment to adhering to the electoral rules and working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure a peaceful and orderly election process.

“Eyes are on Ghana; the world is watching, hoping Ghana will rise again to the occasion, stand tall, and shine bright as the star of Africa,” Dr. Bawumia concluded.

The Peace Pact ceremony, organized by the National Peace Council, was a pivotal event aimed at fostering unity and trust among the presidential candidates, reaffirming Ghana’s status as a model of democratic governance in Africa.