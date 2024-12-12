Bawumia Calls for Unity and Rebuilding After NPP’s 2024 Election Defeat

Following the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) loss in the 2024 general elections, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the party’s presidential candidate, delivered a heartfelt message to the NPP’s diasporan branch in Accra, urging the party to focus on unity and a comprehensive rebuilding process.

In his address at his official residence, Bawumia acknowledged the difficulties the party faced during the election and expressed concern about the absence of many core members, many of whom refrained from participating due to unresolved issues. “Our core members stayed home because they had issues, so we have to look at unity,” he said, emphasizing that unity must be the central focus in the party’s recovery.

The Vice President highlighted the need for a thorough reflection on the party’s current state, suggesting that a complete overhaul may be necessary. “Whatever we need to change, we have to change. We have to regroup, staying united,” Bawumia urged, calling for every member to contribute to the rebuilding process.

A key part of his message was a call to end the blame game that has been dividing the party. “We also have to stop the blame game. The blame game doesn’t bring unity,” Bawumia stressed, advocating for collective responsibility and focusing on shared goals to strengthen the party.

Looking ahead, Bawumia remained optimistic about the NPP’s future. “I believe that we are going to beat the NDC in 2028,” he declared, expressing confidence that the necessary changes to the party would be made. He encouraged party members to stay motivated and supportive as they prepare for the future: “Don’t be downhearted, we have work to do, we need your support as we go forward in the next few years.”