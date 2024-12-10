Bawumia Calls for Unity within NPP After Election Defeat, Eyes 2028 Victory

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has urged party members to set aside any blame and focus on unity as the party looks ahead to the 2028 elections.

In his first public address following his defeat in the 2024 presidential race, Dr. Bawumia acknowledged the pain many supporters felt but emphasized that understanding God’s will was crucial in accepting the outcome. “I see that everyone is in pain. We are all in pain. But I believe we cannot question the will of God,” he said.

Dr. Bawumia called for an end to the blame game, urging party members to focus on unity and a shared vision for the future. “Let us stop the blame game. It’s enough. We need to stay united so that, with a shared goal, we can win the 2028 elections,” he asserted.

Highlighting the importance of collective effort, Dr. Bawumia stressed that unity within the party would be essential in securing victory in the next election cycle. “We need to stay united and work together towards that common goal,” he concluded, signaling a call for cohesion as the NPP begins preparations for the future.