Bawumia calls for work on a single source of identity verification for all businesses

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the logical next step in Government’s integration and economic development agenda is to enable Ghanaian businesses to partake in a globally accepted verification process to give them credibility and global reach.

He disclosed that following the successful roll-out and acceptance of the Ghana Card as the single source of identity for Ghanaians and persons living in Ghana, the government has begun discussions with the Global Legal Entity Identification Foundation (GLEIF) to provide a single source of identity verification for all businesses (including SMEs) operating in Ghana.

Dr Bawumia urged the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat to come on board and “let us get legal identity for all businesses across the African continent.”

This, he explained, will make it much easier for transactions within Africa, amongst businesses and beyond because there is a single unique global legal identity for all businesses “and that’s what we should be working towards.”

Dr Bawumia said these at the opening ceremony of the 53rd General Assembly of the World Trade Centers Association in Accra, on Monday, April 24.