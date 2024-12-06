Bawumia Campaign Spokesperson Urges Ghanaians to Reject Mahama, Calls Him Inconsistent

Dennis Miracles Aboagye, Communications Manager for the Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia campaign, has urged the people of Ghana to reject former President John Dramani Mahama in the upcoming elections, describing him as indecisive and inconsistent.

Aboagye’s remarks follow Mahama’s recent comments regarding the Family Values Bill, where the former president expressed ambiguity about his stance. The Bawumia campaign spokesperson emphasized that while Mahama’s position on critical issues has fluctuated, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has consistently demonstrated clarity and decisiveness.

Aboagye praised Bawumia for his unwavering stance on key matters, stressing the stark contrast between the two leaders. He accused Mahama of flip-flopping on important policies, branding him as a self-confessed indecisive leader.

“Incompetent former President Mahama has proven to be inconsistent with his intentions,” Aboagye said. “Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on the other hand, has been clear, consistent, and decisive in his leadership. Imagine the consequences if we had made the mistake of voting for him before his confession.”

Aboagye called on Ghanaians to vote wisely, urging them to choose Bawumia as the country’s next leader. “Vote right – Vote Bawumia #VoteWiselyVoteBawumia,” he concluded.