Bawumia campaigns for NPP candidate in Kumawu by-election

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his schedule to attend the funeral of the late Member of Parliament (MP) for Kumawu, spent some time campaigning for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Mr. Ernest Yaw Anim.

Dr. Bawumia who was in the company of his wife, Samira Bawumia visited two communities outside Kumawu to encourage constituents to endorse the NPP candidate as the party wrapped up its campaign ahead of Tuesday’s by-election.

With a simple message of maintaining the seat for the NPP in honour of the late MP, Dr Bawumia and his campaign team stormed Sekyere and Woraso, where the people cheered him on as he walked through the communities to campaign.

Most people came out of their homes perhaps to catch a glimpse of the second gentleman of the land whose sole aim was to woo voters to retain the seat for the NPP.

As tradition demands, Dr. Bawumia and his entourage called on traditional leaders of each town he visited before engaging the people to canvass for their votes.

What was supposed to be a normal campaign was virtually turned into a mini rally as most residents followed the Vice President’s team, forcing him to address them intermittently.

Most of the enthusiastic crowd would rather sing his praise as the next President of Ghana as his security detail struggled to control the crowd.

Dr. Bawumia said the NPP remained the best party to improve the living conditions of Ghanaians and needed to maintain its majority in parliament to prosecute government business for the good people of Ghana.

This, he said, would largely depend on the decision of the people of the Kumawu Constituency in the upcoming by-election, and charged them to do the right thing in the interest of national development.

Four candidates including two independent candidates are lacing their boots in a race to succeed the late MP in Tuesday’s by-election.

Mr. Anim who replaced the late Basoah is facing competition from Akwasi Amankwaa of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the two independent candidates both bearing the name Kwaku Duah.