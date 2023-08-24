Bawumia can take NPP to the promised land – Kennedy Osei Nyarko

Mr. Kennedy Osei Nyarko, member of parliament (MP) for Akim Swedru in the Eastern Region, has urged New Patriotic Party (NPP) members to support Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for the position of the party’s new flagbearer.

The Vice President, according to him, is the finest choice to lead the party to victory in the general elections of 2024.

“Nobody can claim to know any of the other candidates for the flagbearership post better than me, but I do. I’ve interacted with them; there isn’t a single one I don’t know, I have listened intently. If the NPP wants to break the eight, there is only one candidate, and we must cast all of our ballots for him,”

“Although I am closer to each of them individually, I have heard from and evaluated each one. I firmly believe that if the NPP wants to break the eight, only one person can lead us in doing so. Dr. Bawumia needs our support in droves,” Hon Kennedy Osei Nyarko told Original FM 91.9.

He explained that Dr Bawumia over the years has proven to be competent and he’ll be the best candidate for the party.

“I will vote Bawumia as candidate if he is elected because I have worked with him in this government and I have seen that he is competent and capable of doing it, ”he noted.