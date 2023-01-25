Bawumia commended for promoting religious harmony

The Leadership of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for his instrumental role in promoting religious harmony in Ghana.

The Reverend Dr Stephen Yenusom Wegam, General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, said the Vice President’s outreach to churches and the and Christian Community across the country was unparalleled.

He described, as phenomenal and amazing, the impact those outreach programmes were having on religious harmony in the country.

He gave the commendation when he led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on the Vice President at the Jubilee House in Accra on Tuesday.

Rev. Dr Wegam was elected as the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, at the Church’s 30th Biennial General Council Meeting in Cape Coast, last year.

He noted that though people were at liberty to view the Vice President’s outreach to churches with political lenses, “we look at it from the Bible, which enjoins us to live peaceably with all men and women”.

“Through you, Ghana is modelling the way for other countries, especially those hit by religious tensions, to resolve such issues and build durable bridges of peace and religious tolerance.”

Rev. Dr Wengam said as a Church with national progress at heart, it was fervently praying and keenly following developments on the economic front including negotiations with the IMF.

He expressed the belief that the Government’s negotiations with the International Monetary Fund would crystallise into a meaningful programme so that Ghana could receive the much-needed bailout.

“We are also following challenges with Domestic Debt Exchange Programme and empathising with victims of the haircut as well,” he added.

Rev. Dr Wengam urged the Vice President to use his position as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team to ensure that the individual bondholders and other vulnerable groups were spared any harsh economic measures.

Ghana’s economic recovery, he said, was topmost on the Church’s prayer topics, and therefore, directed members of the Church to hold a week-long fasting and prayer session for divine intervention.

Vice President Bawumia, thanked the Church for organising a national week of fasting for the nation, and congratulated the newly elected leadership and wished them well in all endeavours.

He lauded the Church for investing in educational infrastructure including 350 schools nationwide.

Dr Bawumia lauded the Assemblies of God, Ghana, for being the first pentecostal Church to use social action activities to evangelise in the country.

He called for bi-partisan approach to resolving the current economic challenges and assured Ghanaians of the government’s determination to resolve the current challenges.

He entreated the Church to use its platforms to preach peaceful religious coexistence.

The Assembllies of God Church has 70 million members worldwide, 19 million in Africa and 600,000 in Ghana.