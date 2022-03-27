Bawumia commissions road project in Nyinahin

Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia on Friday commissioned a Chinese-assisted road project in Nyinahin, a town in southern Ghana’s Ashanti Region.

The 60-km road project, undertaken by Sinohydro Corporation Limited, was designed to upgrade these feeder roads in the town to ease the problems faced by the farming communities in transporting their products to market centers.’

“This project that we are commissioning today is one of the benefits of the strong bilateral relations between Ghana and China. I am glad that this project has been completed,” said Bawumia, expressing gratitude to the Chinese government for its continued support for Ghana’s development.

“Despite the seriousness of the COVID-19 outbreak, we were able to complete this project ahead of time because of the seriousness we attached to the needs of the communities,” said Lu Kun, the Chinese ambassador to Ghana.

Raphael Barfuor Awuah, a resident of Nyinahin, told Xinhua that the project will help local farmers cart their farm produce in large volumes to the market centers easily.

He commended the Chinese company for the quality and timely delivery of the project to bring convenience to the residents. Enditem