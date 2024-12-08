Bawumia Concedes Defeat and Congratulates Mahama Following 2024 Election Results

In a significant development following Ghana’s 2024 general elections, Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has conceded defeat and extended his congratulations to John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bawumia, acknowledging the provisional election results as they came in, expressed his commitment to a smooth and peaceful transition of power. In an address to the nation on Sunday, December 8, he revealed that he had personally called Mahama to congratulate him on his victory.

“I have spoken to President-elect John Dramani Mahama to congratulate him on his victory. The people of Ghana have spoken, and we must respect their decision,” Bawumia stated. He assured Mahama of his full support in ensuring that peace and development continue without interruption.

The concession marks the conclusion of a fiercely contested election, with results continuing to indicate Bawumia trailing behind Mahama. Several prominent NPP Members of Parliament also lost their seats, further signaling a shift in the political landscape. The Electoral Commission (EC) is expected to officially announce the final results in the coming hours.

In his address, Bawumia thanked the people of Ghana for the opportunity to serve and reaffirmed his dedication to the country’s democratic values. “We must continue to uphold the principles of democracy and work together for the betterment of our nation,” he added.