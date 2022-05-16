Bawumia congratulates Archbishop Duncan-Williams for touching lives

By
GNA
-
0
Veep Congratulations Duncan Williams
Veep Congratulations Duncan Williams

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia said the successes and victories chalked by Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams, in his 45 years in ministry, are due to the mighty hand of God over his activities.

“The Father of Charismatic Movement in Ghana is Papa himself. He has been phenomenal. And we know that to achieve the extent of success in the last 45 years, he has fought many battles but by the grace of God, there is a hand behind his victories,” Dr Bawumia said.

The Vice-President made the observation on Sunday when he led a delegation of government officials to join Archbishop Duncan-Williams, the General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, and the congregation for the Special Tribute Service at the Prayer Cathedral, Spintex, Accra.

The delegation was there to congratulate the Archbishop on his 65th Birthday and 45 years in Ministry.

Dr Bawumia, who cited Psalm 23 to buttress his point about God’s hand over the Archbishop’s victories in battles, praised him for impacting many lives, both home and abroad, and prayed for God’s blessings, good health and long life.

“The testimonies are endless but what is very clear is that the Archbishop has been a father to many. It’s no surprise that everybody calls him ‘Papa’.”

“He has impacted many lives and every segment of this country. We are grateful to God for his life.”

Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com and via WhatsApp on +233 244244807 Follow News Ghana on Google News

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here