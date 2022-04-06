Bawumia Congratulates Bishop Agyinasare On His Elevation To Archbishop

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia has congratulated the Co-Founder of the Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare, on his elevation to the status of Archbishop.

In a post on his social media handles, Dr Bawumia wrote: “Congratulations to Bishop Charles Agyinasare on your elevation to the status of Archbishop of The Perez Chapel International. “

“We thank God for your life and how He has used you to transform the lives of many”.

Bishop Charles Agyinasare was elevated from Bishop to Archbishop by the Authority of the Episcopalian Council of Perez Chapel International and the leadership of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network at a ceremony at the Perez Dome, Dzorwulu, Accra, last Saturday, April 2.

Bishop Kyle Searcy, the Presiding Bishop of Fresh Anointing House of Worship and an International Director of the Global Charismatic Ministers Network, led the consecration service in the presence of Bishop Joseph Imakando, Zambia, and Bishop Fred Adelunji, USA.

Other bishops from Ghana present were Bishop Gordon Kisseih, Bishop Gideon Titi Ofei, Bishop Yaw Adu, and Bishop Ohene Benjamin Aboagye.