Bawumia cut sod for Astroturf at Tumu

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President has cut the sod for the construction of an ultra-modern Astroturf at Tumu in the Sissala East Municipality at the cost of GH₵2 million from the Ghana Gas Company Limited.

The multi-purpose sports facility, to be executed by the Blaze Investment Company and completed within six months would be of international standard to host all kinds of games.

The Vice President and his entourage, before the sod cutting, called on the chiefs and the people in the Sissala East Municipality to interact with them to ascertain some of the challenges in the area.

Mr. Stephen Donkor, a representative of the Ghana Gas Company, addressing the people at Tumu, said the promotion of sports had been one of the cardinal principles of the President, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo-government.

Mr. Donkor revealed that the Tumu project was the fifth Astroturf being constructed by Ghana Gas company in the Northern part of Ghana and 25 across the country.

He said the construction of the sports complex was in line with the President’s vision of developing football talent in the country and uplifting the dreams of the youth.

He expressed hope that the project, when completed, would help unearth the football talents in the municipality and the Upper West Region in general.

“It will be an international FIFA standard stadium with a pitch, fenced area, and flood light, and we have six months for it to be completed”, he explained and called on the Sissala East Municipal Assembly to help monitor the project on behalf of the company”.

On his part, Vice President Bawumia assured the people that the government was working to reduce the youth unemployment rate in the country, and that over 400,000 people had been recruited into the public sector so far.

“The last five years, we have employed 400,000 public sector workers, something no government at least since 1992 has done and there is still more to be done and we will do more as we are nowhere near solving it”, Dr. Bawumia explained.

Kuoro Richard Babine Kanton, the Paramount Chief of the Tumu Traditional Area, commended the president and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area for constructing the Astroturf within his jurisdiction.

He said the facility would enable the youth engage in meaningful activities during their leisure time rather than engaging in illicit activities.

Mr. Amidu Chinnia Issahaku, the MP of the area observed that the biggest problem affecting the Sissala area was the poor road network and assured the people that the government was not sitting aloof in the face of their challenges.

“This project is not just for football alone but other activities, so it’s a multipurpose one. It will boost economic activities in the area apart from the beauty it will add to the community”, he said.