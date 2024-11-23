Monday, November 25, 2024
    Politics

    Bawumia Declares Victory in Upcoming Election ‘Inevitable’, Criticizes Mahama’s Record

    By: News Ghana

    Date:

    Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), expressed unwavering confidence in his chances of winning the upcoming presidential election during a spirited rally in Saboba, Northern Ghana. Addressing a large crowd of supporters, Bawumia declared that his victory was certain, emphasizing that the only remaining question was the margin of his win.

    “Victory is not a question; it’s certain,” Bawumia said, his voice ringing with conviction. “The only thing that remains unclear is the margin by which I will win. But we are going to win, and we will win decisively.” His remarks were met with resounding cheers and applause from the crowd, as supporters rallied behind his message of confidence.

    Bawumia, who hails from the Northern Region, urged his supporters to turn out in large numbers on election day to secure a decisive victory. He emphasized that a strong win would counter the efforts of his political rivals and help sustain Ghana’s path of progress.

    The rally also saw Bawumia take aim at his main political rival, former President John Dramani Mahama, accusing him of neglecting the northern regions during his tenure. He criticized Mahama’s handling of development funds, particularly highlighting the failure of the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) project, which was intended to address the region’s developmental challenges.

    “Former President Mahama had access to substantial funds for development, but what did he do with them?” Bawumia questioned. “He mismanaged the funds that were meant for the SADA project, and we saw nothing but empty promises and failures.”

    The SADA initiative, which faced significant criticism for alleged mismanagement and unaccounted funds during Mahama’s presidency, became a focal point in Bawumia’s critique. He also referenced a notorious example of misallocated resources, the “Guinness fowls” scandal, which involved a reported investment in poultry that was never fully accounted for.

    “The money was there,” Bawumia continued. “But the people of the North did not see the benefits. The living conditions of the people did not improve, and the promises made during the SADA project were never fulfilled.”

    News Ghana
    News Ghana
    News Ghana is a premier news source that covers daily news of Ghana, Africa and the World over.

