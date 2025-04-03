Bawumia Defends NPP’s Vision Amid Post-Election Reflection

Ghana’s former Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), urged party lawmakers to remain steadfast in advocating the NPP’s policies, insisting their initiatives would ultimately be recognized as vital for national transformation.

His remarks came during a meeting with NPP legislators on April 2, following the party’s loss in the December 2024 elections.

“Though we did not win, history will affirm we were on the right side of progress,” Bawumia told the caucus, which now serves as the parliamentary minority. He acknowledged the challenges ahead but expressed confidence in the NPP’s long-term resurgence. “The work we began and the plans we crafted will prove to be what Ghana needed. We lost this battle, but we will not lose the war.”

Bawumia praised the MPs for their resilience in the 9th Parliament, likening their efforts to the minority bloc led by J.H. Mensah in the 1990s. He specifically commended Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, dubbing the group the “Mighty Minority of 88 Infantry Battalion” for their combative legislative stance. The former vice president also pledged to visit constituencies to thank grassroots supporters who backed the NPP’s campaign.

The NPP’s parliamentary minority, reduced to 88 seats after the 2024 polls, faces mounting pressure to counter the ruling National Democratic Congress’s agenda. Bawumia’s address aimed to galvanize morale, emphasizing unity and policy advocacy as tools to regain public trust. Analysts note his focus on legacy policies—including digitalization and fiscal reforms—reflects a strategy to position the NPP as Ghana’s default economic stewards ahead of the 2028 elections.

The meeting underscores the NPP’s bid to recalibrate after its first electoral defeat in 12 years, with internal debates simmering over leadership and messaging. As Bawumia consolidates his role as de facto opposition leader, his ability to unify factions and articulate a compelling post-2024 vision will shape the party’s trajectory in a polarized political landscape.