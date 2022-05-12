Bawumia donates 100 laptops to University of Ghana Business School

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia Wednesday presented 100 laptop computers to the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

The donation was in fulfillment of a pledge he made to the UGBS earlier in the year, to support the school’s “One-Student, One-Laptop” initiative announced by the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, to advance digitalisation on campus.

Presenting the laptops during the launch of the school’s 60th anniversary celebration in Accra, Dr. Bawumia said he was inspired by the bold initiative, hence his decision to donate the devices to support the programme.

“I was so inspired that that day and I promised 100 laptops to the University of Ghana Business School, and by the grace of God, I am presenting the laptops to the school today,” the Vice President said.

He said more laptops would be needed to make the initiative successful, and thus, called for support, especially from the school’s alumni towards the campaign.

While congratulating the UGBS on attaining 60 years, Dr. Bawumia commended the school whose alumni, he said, were contributing significantly to the development of the nation.

As part of its 60th Anniversary celebration, the UGBS has lined up a year-long activities including public lectures, athletics, and fun games.