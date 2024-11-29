Friday, November 29, 2024
    Politics

    Bawumia Draws Biblical Parallels in Ga Palace Speech, Seeks Support for Presidential Bid

    Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential candidate, delivered an impassioned speech at the Ga Palace, drawing a striking comparison between his political journey and the biblical story of King Cyrus of Persia, who liberated the Jewish captives and helped them return to their homeland.

    Bawumia expressed his belief that, like Cyrus, his mission to lead Ghana is divinely ordained, despite the challenges that lie ahead.

    The event, hosted by King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, brought together Ga traditional leaders, dignitaries, and community members. Bawumia shared with the gathering that his path to the presidency had been fraught with skepticism and doubt, particularly due to the perception that the NPP was an “Akan party,” making it unlikely for him, a member of the northern ethnic group, to secure the flagbearer position.

    “In the eyes of many, my chances were slim,” Bawumia reflected. “There was doubt, especially when people believed the NPP would always choose an Akan leader. But just as Cyrus was chosen by God to fulfill a purpose against all odds, I too believe my path has been set for a greater purpose.”

    Bawumia’s rise to become the NPP’s flagbearer, despite fierce competition from ten other candidates, was a defining moment in his political journey. He sees his victory in the party primaries as a testament to his divine calling and an indication that he is on the right path to fulfilling his vision for Ghana.

    “Just as God used Cyrus to lead His people to freedom, I believe my victory in the primaries signifies that my path is divinely appointed,” Bawumia said, his voice imbued with conviction. “Now, I stand before you, seeking the support of the Ga State to help me fulfill my destiny and lead Ghana to the prosperity we all deserve.”

    Bawumia emphasized the importance of unity, particularly with the Ga community, in achieving his vision for the nation. “Ghana is bigger than any one group,” he stated. “We all share in the dream of a prosperous, peaceful, and united nation. With the support of the Ga people and all Ghanaians, I am confident we can make this dream a reality.”

